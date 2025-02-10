MONDAY.COM Earnings Results: $MNDY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONDAY.COM ($MNDY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.81 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $267,980,000, beating estimates of $266,664,852 by $1,315,148.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MNDY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MONDAY.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of MONDAY.COM stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MONDAY.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MNDY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.