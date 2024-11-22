Monday.com call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Monday.com (MNDY) with 4,017 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 38.87%. 11/29 weekly 275 calls and 11/22 weekly 285 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on February 10th.

