Monday.com assumed with a Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage of Monday.com (MNDY) with a Neutral rating and $300 price target Monday.com reported a “lower magnitude beat and raise quarter,” partially due to a softer September and slower sales hiring than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company as a rare combination of high growth and profitability but waits for greater visibility into its push upmarket.
