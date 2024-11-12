News & Insights

Monday.com assumed with a Neutral at DA Davidson

November 12, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

DA Davidson assumed coverage of Monday.com (MNDY) with a Neutral rating and $300 price target Monday.com reported a “lower magnitude beat and raise quarter,” partially due to a softer September and slower sales hiring than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the company as a rare combination of high growth and profitability but waits for greater visibility into its push upmarket.

Read More on MNDY:

