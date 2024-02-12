News & Insights

Monday.com Shares Fall In Morning Trade

February 12, 2024 — 10:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), a software applications developer, are falling more than 9 percent Monday morning. The company today provided revenue outlook for the first quarter as well full year.

monday.com expects revenue in the range of $207 million - $211 million for the first quarter. Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to earn revenue of $209.31 million.

For the full year, monday.com sees revenue of $926 million - $932 million. The consensus estimate stands at $927.54 million.

MNDY, currently at $213.47 million, has traded in the range of $108.35 - $239.22 in the last 1 year.

Stocks mentioned

