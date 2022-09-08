monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shareholders are up 3.5% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 70% in that time. monday.com may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$181m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

monday.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

monday.com grew its revenue by 85% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 70% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:MNDY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt monday.com shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 6.2%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that monday.com is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

