monday.com (MNDY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

monday.com MNDY is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 12.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $198.29 million, indicating an increase of 32.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MNDY’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady at 30 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

MNDY’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect an increase in customers, driven by the CRM and Enterprise segments. The company’s recent partnerships are likely to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the third quarter, total sales in CRM accounts accelerated to 11,025 accounts, representing a record number of quarterly net new sales in CRM accounts. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fourth quarter, monday.com announced the new integration with Microsoft’s MSFT Github to ensure seamless software development flow. This is expected to have boosted CRM account sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the third quarter, the company’s fastest-growing customer segment was Enterprise, where customers grew 57% to 2,077, marking a record number of quarterly enterprise customers. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MNDY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CrowdStrike is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 74.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents per share.



