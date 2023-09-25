Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $155.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 7.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 260%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the prior-year quarter.

MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Monday.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 170.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.22, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.