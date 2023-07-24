Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $171.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 2.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Monday.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.2 million, up 36.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $704.36 million, which would represent changes of +179.45% and +35.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Monday.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 296.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

