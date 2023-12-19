Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $194.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 14.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.36%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $197.42 million, showing a 31.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $724.56 million, indicating changes of +302.74% and +39.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Monday.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Monday.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 132.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.