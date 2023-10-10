Monday.com (MNDY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Monday.com (MNDY) ending at $149.64, denoting a -1.57% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the project management software developer had lost 13.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 260% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $182.42 million, indicating a 33.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million, indicating changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Monday.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 165.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.