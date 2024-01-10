Monday.com (MNDY) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the latest trading day at $192.16, indicating a +0.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 9.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 31.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $198.29 million, showing a 32.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Monday.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Monday.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 111.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.02 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.