monday.com (MNDY) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 246.91

The average one-year price target for monday.com (NasdaqGS:MNDY) has been revised to 246.91 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 229.50 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 290.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from the latest reported closing price of 207.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 15.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.57%, a decrease of 26.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 38,334K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sonnipe holds 4,158K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,133K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,208K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 5.63% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,341K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,192K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 76.70% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 1,592K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information



The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

