Monday.com (MNDY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $175.04, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $169.2 million, up 36.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $704.36 million. These totals would mark changes of +179.45% and +35.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Monday.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 294.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

