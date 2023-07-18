Monday.com (MNDY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the most recent trading day at $186.72, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 142.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.2 million, up 36.76% from the year-ago period.

MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $704.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +179.45% and +35.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Monday.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 316.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.84.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

