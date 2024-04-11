Monday.com (MNDY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Monday.com (MNDY) ending at $200.19, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.

Shares of the project management software developer witnessed a loss of 8.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Monday.com will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Monday.com to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 178.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $210.33 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $933.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.62% and +27.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Monday.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 106.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.