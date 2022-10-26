Monday.com (MNDY) Expands in North America With Chicago Office

Monday.com MNDY recently announced that it has opened its latest North American office in Chicago. This is the company’s second expansion in North America after inaugurating the New York City office in September.



This Chicago space is designed to be an extension of the local team and region, both aesthetically and functionally. By committing its presence in this particular location, the monday.com culture will continue to thrive alongside the strong Chicago culture that makes this city so attractive for business growth.



The expansion will help further support the team’s collaborative efforts and guarantee its commitment to engaging with customers on a deeply personal and local level.

Strategic Partnerships and Product Enhancement Aid Growth

The company has partnered with more than 150 channel partners operating in more than 45 countries across the globe to date. It is building its partner infrastructure and fostering a self-sufficient ecosystem, underpinned by strategic partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region.



Earlier this month, the company expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo along with a Japanese local team. Monday.com’s work OS, which is entirely localized in Japan, has obtained some well-known local customers such as Eisai Co., Ltd, Kumon Institute Education Co. Ltd., Moneytree and many more.



It has experienced a 187% surge in annual recurring revenues in Japan from 2021 to 2022 and currently services more than 500 paying customers in the region.



Monday.com is also expanding rapidly into the United Kingdom as it opened a new larger office in London this year after its first UK office which opened in 2021. It has also chosen the London office as the first international location for its training academy Monday U to train talented individuals looking to enter the tech industry.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

Monday.com is also expanding its product offerings. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, it launched a new Work OS product suite, which has seen extensive adoption, as within two months it had over 1,000 new paying accounts signed up.



Total revenues in the quarter also increased to 123.7 million, up 75% year over year. The enterprise customer base also crossed 1,000 customers. The company anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues to be in the range of $130-$131 million, representing growth of 57-58% year over year.



These product enhancements got Renault Group to sign up with Monday.com and use the Work OS platform to share and manage the communication activities of its brands around the world. The Renault Group is using the platform to increase their communication functions collaboration and efficiency across 39 countries.



Additionally, Monday.com prioritized the granular customizable security and administration features that customers need, including editing permissions by sub-item and item-specific review information. These new features have helped it to maintain the best in the industry retention rates, enabled higher ARR, which resulted in more than 65% jump in average monthly active paying users, and high satisfaction with the platform.



Simultaneously, the company is improving the way it communicates with customers around the platform. It has started rolling out support over chat, as well as an email to the CEO features, which allow users to directly send feedback.



However, Monday.com faces headwinds from ongoing inflation and recessionary fears as well due to the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine. The FX impact caused a 2% decrease in the company’s growth rate in the second quarter and is estimated to be around 300 basis points by the year-end.



Shares of Monday.com have declined 64.4% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector, which declined 34% in the same time frame

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Monday.com currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are Airbnb ABNB, A10 Networks ATEN and Agilysys AGYS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Airbnb declined 28.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has gone up by 4% over the past 30 days to $2.34 per share.



Shares of A10 Networks have declined 0.7% in the same time frame. The estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has been constant at 70 cents over the last month.



Shares of Agilysys have improved 23.4% in the same time frame. The estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has been constant at 90 cents over the last month.









5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.