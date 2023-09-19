Monday.com (MNDY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $160.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 2.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 260% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Monday.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 176.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

