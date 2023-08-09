Monday.com (MNDY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $152.49, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 11.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Monday.com as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 142.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.2 million, up 36.76% from the year-ago period.

MNDY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $704.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +179.45% and +35.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Monday.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 264.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.97, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.