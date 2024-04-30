Monday.com (MNDY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Monday.com (MNDY) reached $189.33, with a -1.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the project management software developer had lost 12.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 15, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.39, showcasing a 178.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $210.33 million, up 29.63% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $933.51 million, indicating changes of +1.62% and +27.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Monday.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Monday.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 102.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.97.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

