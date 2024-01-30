Monday.com (MNDY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Monday.com (MNDY) closed the latest trading day at $218.08, indicating a -0.33% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the project management software developer had gained 16.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.30, signifying a 31.82% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $198.29 million, indicating a 32.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Monday.com holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Monday.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 126.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.36, which means Monday.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.