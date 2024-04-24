Monday.com (MNDY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Monday.com (MNDY) ending at $187.25, denoting a +1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the project management software developer had lost 19.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 178.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $210.33 million, up 29.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $933.51 million, demonstrating changes of +1.62% and +27.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Monday.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Monday.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 98.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.83 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

