Monday.com (MNDY) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $129.97, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

The project management software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 18.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 13, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 260% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.91 per share and a revenue of $715.13 million, indicating changes of +224.66% and +37.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.5% lower. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Monday.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 142.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.06, so one might conclude that Monday.com is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

