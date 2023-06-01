monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Monday.com (MNDY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 62.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $181.5 in the previous session. Monday.com has gained 47.7% since the start of the year compared to the 30.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.8% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 15, 2023, Monday.com reported EPS of $0.14 versus consensus estimate of $-0.28.

For the current fiscal year, Monday.com is expected to post earnings of $0.58 per share on $704.36 million in revenues. This represents a 179.45% change in EPS on a 35.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.63 per share on $898.29 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.05% and 27.53%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Monday.com may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Monday.com has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 308.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 41.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 16.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Monday.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Monday.com fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Monday.com shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MNDY Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MNDY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM). PUBM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. PubMatic, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 111.11%, and for the current fiscal year, PUBM is expected to post earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $262.94 million.

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. have gained 43.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 123.16X and a P/CF of 13.32X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MNDY and PUBM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

