Monday.com Climbs After Reporting Narrower Q1 Loss, Outlook

(RTTNews) - monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are gaining more than 12 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a narrower loss for the first quarter compared to the prior year. Looking ahead, the company expects revenue growth of 36-37 percent in the second quarter. For the full year revenue growth is projected in a range of 35-36 percent.

The company reported loss of $14.67 million or $0.31 per share, compared to loss of $66.68 million or $1.48 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 50 percent to $162.26 million from $108.49 million in the prior year.

The company said there is an increase in customer demand for its Work OS platform.

For the second quarter, the company projected revenue of $168-$170 million and for the full year, revenue is expected in a range of $702-$706 million.

Currently, shares are at $149.68, up 14.17 percent from the previous close of $131.10 on a volume of 1,354,611.

