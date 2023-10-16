Monday Weakness in Cattle Trade

Front month fat cattle futures are working 30 to 50 cents in the red through Monday’s midday. Feeders are currently $0.70 to $1.82 weaker. USDA had cash trade last week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $250.11 on 10/12, down by 19 cents.

Boxed Beef prices were stronger on Monday morning, with a $1.39 bounce in Choice and a $2.23 stronger Select quote. USDA reported the week’s beef production at 510m lbs, down 1.8% for the week and 7.3% for the year. Slaughter was also down 1.8% for the week with 617k head through Saturday. YTD totals were estimated at 25.485m head and 20.874b lbs, down 4.5% and 5.2% respectively.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.000, down $0.125,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.550, down $0.200,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $190.700, down $0.225,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.820, from $183.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.925, down $1.950

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.000, down $1.575

