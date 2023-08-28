Monday Soy Trade Starting Stronger

Soybean futures opened strong on Sunday night and are currently double digits higher and just 7 cents off the high. Meal is also starting the new week in the black, while BO is firm to 22 points in the red. On Friday soy trading ended with double digit gains for the beans of as much as 1.17%. Preliminary open interest rose 8,185 contracts on Friday, net new buying. The Soymeal market was firm on Friday with $1.90 to $2.90/ton gains. The October contract was a net $24.80/ton gains. Soybean Oil futures ended the day with triple digit gains of as much as 1.9%. The October contract was at a net 97 point drop for the week.

Weekly CFTC data had soybean spec traders with a 58,206 contract net long as of 8/22. That was a 7.5k contract stronger net long through the week, given net new buying. Commercial bean traders added hedges on both sides, with a net 1.3k contract stronger net short on 18.7k new positions.

The final national Pro Farmer Crop Tour soybean yield estimate was 49.7 bpa, down a full 2 yr/yr, and 1.2 bpa under their 5-yr average.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.81, up 15 1/4 cents, currently up 8 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $13.74 5/8, up 13 7/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.87 3/4, up 16 cents, currently up 14 1/2 cents

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.99 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents, currently up 13 1/2 cents

