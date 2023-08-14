News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Semiconductors

August 14, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Perma-fix Environmental Services, up about 4.2% and shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A (ARIS) up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Applied Optoelectronics, trading higher by about 7.8% and Gsi Technology, trading higher by about 7.7% on Monday.

