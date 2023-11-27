Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 8.58% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 1.76% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 50.03% year-to-date. Combined, SO and NRG make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 50.97% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 34.83% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 54.01% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services -0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -1.0%

