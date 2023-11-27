Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 8.58% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 1.76% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 50.03% year-to-date. Combined, SO and NRG make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 50.97% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 34.83% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 54.01% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-1.0%
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CDLX Stock Predictions
ADMA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.