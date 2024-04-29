Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 6.73% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.12% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 7.74% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 15.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.79% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 13.01% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 0.78% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IP make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.6% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Energy +0.3% Services +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 INCY RSI

 Funds Holding CVE

 DMND Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.