Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 0.46% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.25% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SRE make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.70% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is up 22.64% year-to-date, and Fair Isaac Corp is up 26.77% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
