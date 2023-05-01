News & Insights

Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

May 01, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 0.46% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.25% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SRE make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.9% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.70% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is up 22.64% year-to-date, and Fair Isaac Corp is up 26.77% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.7%
Financial -0.9%

