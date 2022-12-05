Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, with EXC showing a gain of 0.2% and SO down 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 0.55% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.13% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 1.98% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 12.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, losing just 1.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 3.72% on a year-to-date basis. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.84% year-to-date, and Boeing Co., is down 7.79% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and BA make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.9% Industrial -1.7% Services -1.8% Healthcare -1.8% Consumer Products -1.9% Materials -2.0% Technology & Communications -2.3% Financial -2.7% Energy -3.2%

