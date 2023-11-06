Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 9.87% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 52.30% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 24.52% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and D make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 4.30% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 63.34% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 10.76% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and CNC make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.7% Industrial -0.9% Materials -1.0% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2% Energy -1.6%

