Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

March 13, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 6.40% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.92% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc, is down 6.34% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and XEL make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 19.5% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and down 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.40% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 17.06% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and MRNA make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +2.4%
Healthcare +1.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -1.5%
Financial -4.0%

