Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

February 06, 2023 — 02:46 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 3.79% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.64% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 1.75% year-to-date. Combined, D and SRE make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 20.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.23% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.05% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc is up 6.85% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIIB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.5%
Financial -0.5%
Industrial -0.7%
Energy -1.1%
Technology & Communications -1.3%
Materials -1.3%

