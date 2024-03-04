Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 1.78% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.09% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 49.75% year-to-date. Combined, D and CEG make up approximately 10.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.37% on a year-to-date basis. PNC Financial Services Group, meanwhile, is up 0.67% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley, is down 2.61% year-to-date. Combined, PNC and MS make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
