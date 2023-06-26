In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 51.8% and shares of Saia up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 8.2% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 3.2% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

