Monday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

June 26, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 51.8% and shares of Saia up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 8.2% and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 3.2% on Monday.

