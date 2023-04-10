In trading on Monday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of iHeartMedia, up about 8.8% and shares of Qurate Retail up about 7.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Eneti, trading higher by about 6.4% and Matson, trading higher by about 4.4% on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Shipping Stocks

