Monday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Drugs

In trading on Monday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Altice USA, up about 6.6% and shares of Liberty Media up about 5.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 72.2% and Soleno Therapeutics, trading up by about 39.1% on Monday.

