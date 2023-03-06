Markets
ENPH

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

March 06, 2023 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 14.66% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.14% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 38.18% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.87% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.83% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 6.19% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PCG make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Utilities 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Energy -0.7%
Materials -1.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AV
 PKJ Videos
 PULB Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
LUMN
XLK
NRG
PCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.