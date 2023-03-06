Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 14.66% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.14% year-to-date, and Lumen Technologies Inc, is down 38.18% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.87% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.83% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 6.19% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PCG make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-1.7%
