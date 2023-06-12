Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.6%. Within the sector, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.2% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 37.06% year-to-date. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.69% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 54.50% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and AVGO make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.4% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 20.71% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 86.20% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 55.13% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and AAP make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.2%
