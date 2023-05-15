Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 23.46% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.05% year-to-date, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is up 18.08% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and STX make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.1%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 1.81% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.42% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 3.82% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
