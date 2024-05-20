Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 11.42% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.11% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 35.79% year-to-date. Combined, TER and AMAT make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.61% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 15.52% year-to-date, and Jabil Inc, is down 3.36% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
CLYH Videos
Institutional Holders of FAZZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.