News & Insights

Markets
TER

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

May 20, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 11.42% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.11% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 35.79% year-to-date. Combined, TER and AMAT make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.61% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 15.52% year-to-date, and Jabil Inc, is down 3.36% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Materials+0.2%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%
Services-0.4%
Energy-0.4%
Financial-0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 CLYH Videos
 Institutional Holders of FAZZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TER
AMAT
XLK
NCLH
JBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.