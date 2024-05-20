Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 11.42% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.11% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc. is up 35.79% year-to-date. Combined, TER and AMAT make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.61% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 15.52% year-to-date, and Jabil Inc, is down 3.36% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Services -0.4% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 CLYH Videos

 Institutional Holders of FAZZ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.