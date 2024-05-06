Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 6.23% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 189.30% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 40.82% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and MU make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 9.05% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.40% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 4.21% year-to-date. Combined, AAL and LUV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Services +0.6% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2%

