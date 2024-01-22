Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 4.61% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.93% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 4.67% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and SNPS make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.71% on a year-to-date basis. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.21% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., is down 1.33% year-to-date. Combined, JBHT and ODFL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
