News & Insights

Markets
TYL

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

September 18, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 37.58% year-to-date. Tyler Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.41% year-to-date, and Apple Inc is up 43.73% year-to-date. Combined, TYL and AAPL make up approximately 22.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.51% on a year-to-date basis. L3Harris Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.07% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 25.29% year-to-date. Combined, LHX and AXON make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Energy +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Financial -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Cheap Utilities Stocks
 OFC Price Target
 LNZA shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TYL
AAPL
XLK
LHX
AXON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.