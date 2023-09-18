Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 37.58% year-to-date. Tyler Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.41% year-to-date, and Apple Inc is up 43.73% year-to-date. Combined, TYL and AAPL make up approximately 22.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.51% on a year-to-date basis. L3Harris Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.07% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 25.29% year-to-date. Combined, LHX and AXON make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-1.0%
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
OFC Price Target
LNZA shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.