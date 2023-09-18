Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 37.58% year-to-date. Tyler Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.41% year-to-date, and Apple Inc is up 43.73% year-to-date. Combined, TYL and AAPL make up approximately 22.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.51% on a year-to-date basis. L3Harris Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.07% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 25.29% year-to-date. Combined, LHX and AXON make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Energy +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -1.0%

