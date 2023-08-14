Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 37.51% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 202.95% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 35.38% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MU make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.36% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.20% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 15.76% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.1% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -0.6% Utilities -0.9% Financial -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.