Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

July 10, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.5%. Within that group, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 39.33% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.55% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 31.24% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and ENPH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 9.99% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.22% year-to-date, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc is up 24.40% year-to-date. SWK makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Industrial +1.3%
Services +1.1%
Healthcare +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Financial +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Materials -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%

