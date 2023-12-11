Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 53.44% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 88.78% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 25.01% year-to-date. AVGO makes up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.4% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.01% on a year-to-date basis. The Cigna Group, meanwhile, is down 4.73% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation, is down 28.52% year-to-date. Combined, CI and INCY make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Services +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.2% Energy +0.2%

