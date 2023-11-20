Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 51.30% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 61.28% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 88.26% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and PANW make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 3.69% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.37% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 55.86% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and MRNA make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.