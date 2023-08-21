News & Insights

PANW

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

August 21, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.9% and 6.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 36.58% year-to-date. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is up 75.58% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 222.52% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and NVDA make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.57% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 17.18% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and REGN make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Healthcare +0.4%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.3%
Services -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Energy -0.7%
Utilities -0.8%

