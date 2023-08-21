Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.9% and 6.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 36.58% year-to-date. Palo Alto Networks, Inc, meanwhile, is up 75.58% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 222.52% year-to-date. Combined, PANW and NVDA make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.57% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 17.18% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and REGN make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
SPLG shares outstanding history
UBOH Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.